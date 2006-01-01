People Moves

Stéphane Trarieux previously had responsibility for the financing and management of subsidiaries for the CNP Assurances investment department. A graduate of IEP Bordeaux, holder of a DESS postgraduate degree in Public Management and a graduate of the Financial analysis training center (Centre de formation à l’analyse financière), 49-year-old Stéphane Trarieux started his career at CDC Marchés working in the interest rate derivatives field (1997-2000) before moving on to credit risk control at CDC IXIS (2001-2002).

A financial analyst in the savings fund department at the Caisse des Dépôts between 2002 and 2005, he joined CNP Assurances in 2005 as a credit analyst, also given task of handling the introduction of financial ratings.

In 2010, he became the manager for financing and rating agencies and subsequently, from 2014 to the present day, head of subsidiary management and financing for the investment department.