People Moves

Fidelity International (‘Fidelity’) is pleased to announce the appointment of two senior hires in its sustainability team. Phil Cliff joins as Director, Sustainable Investing with a focus on climate integration and Aaron Hay joins as Director, Sustainable Investing with a focus on ESG integration within the firm’s private credit strategies. Both will be based in London.

Phil Cliff joins as Director, Sustainable Investing (Climate)

Phil will work collaboratively across the business to enhance Fidelity’s climate strategy and transition plan, driving forward the firm’s commitment to halve emissions across its investment portfolios by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050. He will also ensure the firm’s reporting strategy is aligned with actions to integrate climate considerations in its investment process and Fidelity’s own journey to achieve net zero across its corporate operations by 2030.

Phil was previously Head of Climate at M&G Investments, where he spearheaded the climate strategy and transition plan, including the creation of the firm’s net zero investment framework, portfolio analytics tool, scenario modelling and climate reporting. He has over 20 years’ of investment experience, including as an equity fund manager, having previously worked at firms including Threadneedle Asset Management and Skandia Life.

Aaron Hay joins as Director, Sustainable Investing (Private Credit)

Aaron will lead the development and execution of the sustainable investing strategy for Fidelity’s private credit capabilities, collaborating closely with the firm’s investment professionals to ensure consistent, robust and effective integration of ESG throughout the investment process. He will also lead the stewardship and engagement activities for Fidelity’s private credit holdings, working closely with borrowers in a range of sectors to improve ESG outcomes.

Aaron joins from Federated Hermes Limited where he was responsible for investee stewardship, sustainable and impact investment strategy and implementation, and co-managing a growing sustainable fixed income team. He previously held various investment, consultancy, NGO and government roles with organisations including Accenture Strategy and Forum for the Future, and is currently a trustee of EIRIS Foundation.

Commenting on the appointments, Jenn-Hui Tan, Chief Sustainability Officer, Fidelity International said: “The sustainability landscape is evolving at an ever-increasing pace. In order to ensure we are at the forefront of this change, we continue to invest in talent to drive innovation and best practice at Fidelity. Phil and Aaron have extensive experience in their respective fields of knowledge and will add bench strength to the ESG team’s existing deep global expertise.”