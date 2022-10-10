People Moves

Commenting on the appointment, Mike Hughes, Global Head of Service Lines at Ocorian said: “Building a global fund service offering which is capable of handling increasing complexity at scale and growing our client relationships requires a unique combination of skills and experiences. I am pleased that we can bring these skills together by appointing Ben and Yegor to be Co-Heads. I am confident that they will help us to realise our ambitions as a global business providing the highest quality of service for our clients.”

These appointments are an excellent example of how we value and invest in supporting and developing our homegrown talent within Ocorian.

The Co-Head model will enable Ben to have an in-depth focus and responsibility for Ocorian’s fund clients and Yegor to focus on Ocorian’s fund services product and operating model. Together they will be jointly accountable for the end-to-end Global Funds business, including financial performance, talent development, client success and the operating model.

Ben commented: “We already have a prestigious and sizeable book of fund clients globally, combined with a strong management team and in-depth expertise. I’m excited to be working so closely with Yegor to further grow the business and look forward to focusing on delivering the very best possible service to all our clients.”

Yegor added: “It’s an exciting time for alternative assets, and thanks to our excellent Global Funds teams, Ocorian is well positioned to support our clients across all stages of the fund lifecycle with AIFM, fund accounting, administration and depositary solutions. Together with Ben and our dedicated experts in key domiciles and service locations, I’m delighted to have the opportunity to further evolve our funds offering and products, and work closely with clients to deliver scalable technology-led solutions as a world leader in fund services.”

Ben brings more than 20 years’ financial services experience to the role, having previously held a number of Managing Director and Non-Executive Director positions. Ben is also Managing Director of Ocorian in Guernsey and will retain his country head responsibilities. Yegor has extensive experience in a variety of product management, strategy and client roles in asset servicing for both private and public markets and was previously the Global Head of Strategic Execution at Ocorian.