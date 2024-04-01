https://www.next-finance.net/en
People Moves

Nomura to Rename Retail Division as Wealth Management Division

Nomura Holdings, Inc. announced plans to rename its Retail Division as Wealth Management Division, effective April 1, 2024.

The Retail Division has been working to overhaul its business model, restructuring the organization and product strategy to further help clients manage their assets. This has significantly transformed the division’s revenue structure and led to solid results. The division’s name was changed to reflect this transformation of the business model.

Nomura aims to provide clients with a wide range of wealth management services, including faceto-face consulting, non-face-to-face services using digital interfaces, and salaried employee services that address clients’ asset building needs. Nomura will continue to refine these services to help Japan become an investment-oriented nation and contribute to a better future for its clients and for Japan.

