People Moves

Patrick Perreault is appointed Head of Mergers & Acquisitions for France. Based in Paris, Patrick replaces Alexandre Courbon who has decided to pursue other opportunities outside the Group.

Patrick Perreault benefits from recognized experience in Corporate Finance and in Mergers & Acquisitions in particular. He joined the bank in Paris in 2015 as Head of Diversified Industries [1] within the Corporate Finance department. Daniel Braun and Gregory Gosse are appointed co-heads of the Diversified Industries’ sector within the Corporate Finance department. Daniel is based in London and Gregory in Paris.

Patrick Perreault, Daniel Braun and Gregory Gosse report to Sylvain Mégarbané, Global Head of Corporate Finance, and to Luis Vaz Pinto, Deputy Global Head of Corporate Finance and Global Head of Equity Capital Markets.

Biographies

Patrick Perreault

Patrick Perreault, Managing Director, is appointed Head of Mergers & Acquisitions for France in June 2019.

He joined Societe Generale in 2015 as Head of Diversified Industries within SG CIB’ Corporate Finance department. Patrick Perreault has 20-year experience in corporate finance, Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) and strategic advisory. He worked for 13 years within Goldman Sachs’ investment banking division including 3 years as a Managing Director. He started his career at strategic consulting firm L.E.K. Consulting in 1997 where he spent 3 years. Patrick advised on numerous M&A and financing transactions for large and midcap clients from various sectors, and on cross-border transactions in particular.

Patrick Perreault is a graduate of McGill University, HEC Paris and Stanford University.

Daniel Braun

Daniel Braun, Managing Director, is appointed co-head of Diversified Industries within the Corporate Finance department in June 2019.

Daniel joined Societe Generale in September 2018 as a sector banker within SG CIB’ Corporate Finance team dedicated to Diversified Industries. He was responsible for clients across the Capital Goods and Metal sectors. Before joining the Group, Daniel Braun worked for Ondra Partners in London, focused on Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A). He also benefits from 15 years of experience at JPMorgan investment banking. Specialized in M&A, he spent 4 years in their German team and 11 years in their Diversified Industries team based in London, where he was a Managing Director involved in the client coverage of a number of sub-sectors including capital goods, metals and automotive across Europe.

Daniel Braun graduated with a B.SC. in Economics from the London School of Economics, a European master’s degree in law and Economics from the Universität Hamburg and Université d’Aix-Marseille. He also holds a M.Sc. in Economics from the University of Warwick.

Gregory Gosse

Gregory Gosse, Managing Director, is appointed co-head of Diversified Industries within the Corporate Finance department in June 2019.

Since 2009, Gregory worked as a sector banker within SG CIB’ Corporate Finance team dedicated to Diversified Industries. He was responsible for clients across the Construction & Building Materials and the Transport & Logistics sectors. Prior to that, he worked for two years at Close Brothers within the Debt Advisory & Special Situations’ team. Between 2004 and 2006, he was an M&A analyst within the Mid Cap Investment Banking entity of Societe Generale. He began his career in 2002 as an auditor at Deloitte within the audit department for multinational companies.

Gregory Gosse graduated from EDHEC business school and holds a master’s degree in business law from the Lille’s University of Law. He also has a certificate in Corporate Finance from the Securities and Investment Institute of London.