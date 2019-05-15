People Moves

Demetrio Salorio will replace Alvaro Huete in this role, which Alvaro currently holds in addition to his position as Deputy Head of Global Finance. Demetrio’s appointment is effective 15 May 2019.

Based in London, Demetrio Salorio will report to Sadia Ricke, UK Chief Country Officer and Alvaro Huete. Demetrio’s replacement as Global Head of Debt Capital Markets will be announced in due course.

In his new role, Demetrio Salorio will directly supervise all the Global Finance activities in the UK. He will be responsible for defining and implementing the UK Global Finance strategy in the country, in line with the Bank’s global ambition to meet its clients’ needs with complete solutions from debt capital raising to structured financing.

Alvaro will retain his Senior Management Function (SMF) responsibilities for Global Finance, excluding Natural Resources & Infrastructure Finance, until Demetrio is confirmed as SMF for Global Finance in the UK, which will be subject to regulatory approval. SMF responsibilities for Natural Resources & Infrastructure Finance will continue to remain with Dominique Beretti, Deputy Global Head of Natural Resources & Infrastructure Financing Group.

Demetrio Salorio will become UK Head of Global Finance in 15 May 2019. Since 2010, he has been Global Head of Debt Capital Markets (DCM). He was promoted Global Co-Head of DCM in 2008 and was Deputy Head of DCM since 2007. In 2004, he was appointed Head of DCM Financial Origination.

Demetrio began his career at Societe Generale in Madrid in 1991 where he held different positions within Debt Capital Markets and Global Finance activities in Spain.

He holds an MBA from the Instituto de Empresa in Madrid.