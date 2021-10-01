https://www.next-finance.net/en
People Moves

Øystein Olsen congratulates Jens Stoltenberg

Jens Stoltenberg has been appointed Øystein Olsen’s successor as Governor of Norges Bank by the King in the Council of State.

Article also available in : English EN | français FR

“On behalf of Norges Bank, I would like to congratulate Jens Stoltenberg on his appointment as Governor of Norges Bank. I know Mr Stoltenberg to be an engaged and competent economist. I am certain that with his broad experience he will successfully fill this role” says Governor Øystein Olsen.

In August 2021, Øystein Olsen announced his intention to step down after his annual address in February 2022.

“Mr Stoltenberg cannot take office until around 1 December. But I know that Norges Bank will be in safe hands under the leadership of Deputy Governor Ida Wolden Bache from 1 March” says Governor Olsen.

Next Finance , February 7

Article also available in : English EN | français FR

Add a new comment
Share
Send by email Email
Viadeo Viadeo
Add a new comment

In the same section

Focus

People Moves Redundancy plan: Société Générale to join the party

The announcements of job cuts in investment banking continues. After a year fueled by rumors, Société Générale has officially announced the implementation of a voluntary departure plan for approximately 880 investment bankers (...)

Read article

RSS Feeds

News Feed
Jobs & Internships
Trainings
| | Sign In | |  Contacts | Credits | Terms of use | Site Map

Site | English | Francais | Mobile | Facebook | Twitter |

© Next Finance 2006 - 2022 - All rights reserved