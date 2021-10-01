|https://www.next-finance.net/en
|
People Moves
Jens Stoltenberg has been appointed Øystein Olsen’s successor as Governor of Norges Bank by the King in the Council of State.
Article also available in : English | français
“On behalf of Norges Bank, I would like to congratulate Jens Stoltenberg on his appointment as Governor of Norges Bank. I know Mr Stoltenberg to be an engaged and competent economist. I am certain that with his broad experience he will successfully fill this role” says Governor Øystein Olsen.
In August 2021, Øystein Olsen announced his intention to step down after his annual address in February 2022.
“Mr Stoltenberg cannot take office until around 1 December. But I know that Norges Bank will be in safe hands under the leadership of Deputy Governor Ida Wolden Bache from 1 March” says Governor Olsen.
Next Finance , February 7
Article also available in : English | français
The announcements of job cuts in investment banking continues. After a year fueled by rumors, Société Générale has officially announced the implementation of a voluntary departure plan for approximately 880 investment bankers (...)
|News Feed
|Jobs & Internships
|Trainings