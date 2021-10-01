People Moves

“On behalf of Norges Bank, I would like to congratulate Jens Stoltenberg on his appointment as Governor of Norges Bank. I know Mr Stoltenberg to be an engaged and competent economist. I am certain that with his broad experience he will successfully fill this role” says Governor Øystein Olsen.

In August 2021, Øystein Olsen announced his intention to step down after his annual address in February 2022.

“Mr Stoltenberg cannot take office until around 1 December. But I know that Norges Bank will be in safe hands under the leadership of Deputy Governor Ida Wolden Bache from 1 March” says Governor Olsen.