People Moves

Starting on 1 September 2018, Olivier Guigné will take over as CNP Assurances’ head of investments. He will be taking over from Mikaël Cohen who was appointed to the position in 2011, and who is now preparing to take up new professional challenges outside the Group.

A graduate of the Supélec School of engineering, Olivier Guigné (45) has been head of CNP Assurances’ investment strategy and listed investment management department since 2013. He joined CNP Assurances in 2009 as head of ALM (asset liability management) and asset allocation. Olivier Guigné has previously had a number of different posts in the financial and risk departments of investment banks, and in the Caisse des Dépôts group.