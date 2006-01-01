People Moves

Mr. Bertocchini will report to Stefano Giudici, Head of Investment Banking for Italy, and will be based in Milan.

Stefano Giudici, Head of Investment Banking for Italy, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Francesco to Nomura. His impressive Italian M&A track record and multi-sector industry experience will play a key role in continuing the progress of our investment banking business in Italy.”

Mr. Bertocchini joins Nomura from UBI Banca where he was Head of M&A. Prior to this, he was a Director in the M&A team at Rothschild & Co covering mainly the consumer goods, retail and leisure, healthcare and private equity sectors. Mr. Bertocchini started his career at Franco Bernabè & C and later assumed a role at Bain & Co.

Mr. Bertocchini’s appointment follows last month’s announcement that Marco Patuano is acting as a Senior Advisor to Nomura.