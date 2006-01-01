People Moves

|http://www.next-finance.net/en
Nomura, Asia’s global investment bank, announced the appointment of Francesco Bertocchini as Managing Director for Investment Banking in Italy.
Mr. Bertocchini will report to Stefano Giudici, Head of Investment Banking for Italy, and will be based in Milan.
Stefano Giudici, Head of Investment Banking for Italy, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Francesco to Nomura. His impressive Italian M&A track record and multi-sector industry experience will play a key role in continuing the progress of our investment banking business in Italy.”
Mr. Bertocchini joins Nomura from UBI Banca where he was Head of M&A. Prior to this, he was a Director in the M&A team at Rothschild & Co covering mainly the consumer goods, retail and leisure, healthcare and private equity sectors. Mr. Bertocchini started his career at Franco Bernabè & C and later assumed a role at Bain & Co.
Mr. Bertocchini’s appointment follows last month’s announcement that Marco Patuano is acting as a Senior Advisor to Nomura.
