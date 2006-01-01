http://www.next-finance.net/en
People Moves

Nomura appoints Francesco Bertocchini as Managing Director for Italy

Nomura, Asia’s global investment bank, announced the appointment of Francesco Bertocchini as Managing Director for Investment Banking in Italy.

Article also available in : English EN | français FR

Mr. Bertocchini will report to Stefano Giudici, Head of Investment Banking for Italy, and will be based in Milan.

Stefano Giudici, Head of Investment Banking for Italy, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Francesco to Nomura. His impressive Italian M&A track record and multi-sector industry experience will play a key role in continuing the progress of our investment banking business in Italy.”

Mr. Bertocchini joins Nomura from UBI Banca where he was Head of M&A. Prior to this, he was a Director in the M&A team at Rothschild & Co covering mainly the consumer goods, retail and leisure, healthcare and private equity sectors. Mr. Bertocchini started his career at Franco Bernabè & C and later assumed a role at Bain & Co.

Mr. Bertocchini’s appointment follows last month’s announcement that Marco Patuano is acting as a Senior Advisor to Nomura.

Next Finance , November 27

Article also available in : English EN | français FR

Add a new comment
tags
Share
Send by email Email
Viadeo Viadeo
Add a new comment

In the same section

Focus

People Moves Redundancy plan: Société Générale to join the party

The announcements of job cuts in investment banking continues. After a year fueled by rumors, Société Générale has officially announced the implementation of a voluntary departure plan for approximately 880 investment bankers (...)

Read article

RSS Feeds

News Feed
Jobs & Internships
Trainings
| | Sign In | |  Contacts | Credits | Terms of use | Site Map

Site | English | Francais | Mobile | Facebook | Twitter |

© Next Finance 2006 - 2019 - All rights reserved