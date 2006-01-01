People Moves

The use of ETFs is now pervasive among most investor types in Europe and ETFs are increasingly credible options for building and optimising portfolios. To better serve the ever-evolving needs of its clients, Lyxor has appointed Vincent Denoiseux in a newly created role as Head of ETF Research and Solutions, effective from October 21st. Based in London, Vincent will report to David Lake, Lyxor UK CEO, and to Matthieu Mouly, Chief Client Officer for Lyxor ETF.

In an environment of low interest rates and increasing regulatory pressure, investors need long-term partners. Lyxor delivers best-in-class investment solutions backed by innovative research. Indeed, its ETF Research team is already a reference point for the industry, and covers many interesting topics including in-depth analysis of European ETF flows, regular studies on Active/Passive fund performance as well as academic research on ETFs and portfolio construction through the Lyxor Dauphine Research Academy.

The creation of this role supports two strategic ambitions for Lyxor ETF: strengthening its position on several key market segments and further developing its partnerships with investors.

The ETF industry has grown significantly in the last 20 years, mainly among institutional investors. Its reach has expanded to more sophisticated retail investors too, and the distribution market is evolving rapidly with wealth managers, e-brokers and robo advisors more frequently including ETFs in their investment solutions. Each type of investor requires a specific approach and innovative materials and targeted ETF allocation solutions, which Vincent and his team will deliver.

Matthieu Mouly, Chief Client Officer at Lyxor ETF, commented: “ETF growth in the future will point more towards the distribution networks and direct retail than ever before. I’m convinced the appointment of a senior professional like Vincent will help us partner even more effectively with our clients by giving them all the content, data and tools they need to make their investment decisions”.

*****

Vincent Denoiseux has 18-years’ experience in quantitative research, derivatives, structuring and portfolio construction. Before joining Lyxor, Vincent was DWS’ Head of Portfolio Solutions. Within DWS he spearheaded the research initiatives of the Passive business about themes like ETFs vs Futures, market liquidity and quantitative investing. Previously he developed fund linked investment solutions at Exane Derivatives (BNP Paribas), focusing on hedge funds and liquid absolute return strategies. Prior moving to capital markets, Vincent was a Head of Quantitative Research, firstly at BNP Paribas Investment Partners and subsequently for Lehman Brothers Asset Management.

Vincent has also been a Lecturer in Quantitative Portfolio Management at Ecole Centrale Paris from which he graduated.