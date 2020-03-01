People Moves

Lombard Odier Investment Managers (“LOIM”) announces the appointment of Rebeca Coriat as Head of Stewardship, based in London.

Rebeca is responsible for leading LOIM’s stewardship activities with a focus on sustainability, corporate governance and ESG analysis. She joins from Investec Asset Management, where she was an ESG analyst responsible for advising portfolio managers on global proxy voting and taking the lead on company engagements. Previously she served as Senior Associate at ISS, a leading proxy advisory firm and Governance for Owners as Stewardship Services Analyst. Rebeca started her career at Manifest and PIRC, two leading local proxy advisory firms.

Rebeca has more than ten years of experience advising institutional investors on issues relating to corporate governance and ESG matters, taking the lead in corporate engagements with a focus on leveraging these issues to create sustainable long-term value for clients and beneficiaries.

Rebeca started her new role at LOIM in January 2020. She reports to Dr. Christopher Kaminker, Head of Sustainable Investment Research, Strategy & Stewardship at LOIM.

LOIM incorporates the Oxford Martin Principles for Climate-Conscious Investment, and the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) at the heart of its stewardship approach.

Dr. Christopher Kaminker said: “We are delighted to welcome Rebeca to our Sustainable Investment Research, Strategy & Stewardship team. She will be key in further defining our stewardship strategy going forward, and taking the lead on the company engagements that will support the business model and business practice changes required to face the sustainability challenges of the next decades. Rebeca will also advise our portfolio managers on proxy voting to ensure that engagement is followed up with a robust exercise of our underlying clients’ shareholder rights.

“As investors, we feel we have an important role to play in helping to drive positive change in the companies and economies we invest in and engagement and stewardship are crucial in our efforts to achieve this. With Rebeca in our team, we will have even greater capacity to engage on these issues and drive forward the transition to a sustainable, low-carbon economy.”