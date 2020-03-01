People Moves

Lyxor announces the appointment of Heike Fürpaß-Peter as Head of Lyxor ETF for Germany & Austria. In her new role, Heike will oversee the management of all the client and product related activities of the ETF business line in Germany and Austria, with a view to further expanding the Lyxor ETF footprint in the region after the successful merger last year of the Lyxor and ComStage ETF operations.

Based in Frankfurt am Main, she will report to Guillaume de Martel, Head of Lyxor Deutschland.

As Head of Lyxor ETF for Germany and Austria, Heike’s particular focus will be on overseeing the smooth completion of the merger between Lyxor and ComStage ETF ranges, resulting in one of Europe’s most comprehensive and liquid offerings with more than 250 ETFs, including a unique range of ETFs offering exposure to a large pool of German securities.

As a result of the merger, Lyxor is aiming to further enhance its standing in the fast-growing retail ETF market in Germany. Heike’s mission will also be to promote Lyxor’s strong ability to innovate, notably through its expanding ESG and climate-oriented ETF range, to German institutional and retail clients.

Guillaume de Martel, Head of Lyxor Deutschland, commented: “Germany is the most developed and fastest-growing ETF market for retail investors in the euro area, with a + 25% growth year-on-year. Heike’s in-depth knowledge of the German market and German investors makes her the right person to harness this growth and successfully carry out our ambitious roadmap for the ETF business in the region.”