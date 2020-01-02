People Moves

Gaëlle Olivier replaces Hikaru Ogata who decided to pursue new projects outside the Bank. This appointment will be effective starting 2 January 2020 and is subject to the approval of regulatory authorities.

Based in Hong Kong, Gaëlle Olivier will report to Séverin Cabannes, Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Societe Generale, and will become a member of the Group’s Management Committee.

“I would like to thank Hikaru Ogata for his long-term commitment towards Societe Generale and for his contribution to the significant development of our activities in Asia Pacific. Hikaru has strongly contributed to the strengthening of our regional platform and to the expansion of our client franchise in the countries where the Group operates.

Gaëlle Olivier’s experience, including the beginning of her career in market activities as well as her various senior executive positions at AXA in Paris and in Asia-Pacific, where she spent ten years of her career, will be key assets in strengthening our strategic positioning and pursuing our growth strategy in the region” said Séverin Cabannes.

Gaëlle Olivier is appointed Chief Executive Officer, Societe Generale Asia Pacific in January 2020.

Before joining Societe Generale, Gaëlle gained a solid experience in financial services, namely in financial engineering, asset management and insurance activities. She spent nearly twenty years at AXA, including ten years in Asia Pacific between Japan, India, China, Hong Kong and South East Asia. Gaëlle currently acts as a business angel and advisor to startups focused on Data and Innovation.

Gaëlle Olivier started her career at Credit Lyonnais as a Financial Engineer on Equity derivative products before joining AXA in 1998. Gaëlle held several senior executive roles at AXA during the following twenty years. She joined AXA Japan in 2005 as Head of Investment Operations and subsequently as Head of Strategy, Audit and Winterthur Japan integration. In 2009, she became AXA Group Head of Communications and Corporate Responsibility, and in 2011 came back to Asia as regional CEO for the Property & Casualty insurance business. In 2016, she became CEO AXA France Entreprises and in July 2016 CEO AXA Group Property & Casualty insurance business, becoming as such part of AXA Group Management Committee.

Gaëlle Olivier is a graduate of the Ecole Polytechnique, ENSAE and a chartered actuary from the Institut des Actuaires.