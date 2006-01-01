People Moves

Florence is taking over from Guillaume Lasserre, who is leaving the company to pursue new opportunities.

Florence is a highly-respected asset management professional who has served as Deputy CIO since 2015. She has an extensive knowledge of Lyxor’s active management franchises, not only in her capacity as a Multi-Asset Portfolio Manager, but also given the fact that Florence has been instrumental in organising and developing Lyxor’s active management capabilities over the past 15 years.

Lionel Paquin, CEO of Lyxor Asset Management, comments: “For the past 15 years, Florence has been one of the outstanding talents of Lyxor’s portfolio management teams. In her successive roles, she has contributed to the expansion of our active management and strategic allocation franchises. As CIO, Florence will show complete dedication to serving our clients at a time when experience, rigour and conviction are invaluable assets.”

Biography

Florence Barjou has worked at Lyxor Asset Management since 2006. Having joined Lyxor as a Global Macro Strategist and Portfolio Manager, she was appointed as Head of Multi-Asset Management in 2013 and Deputy CIO in 2015. Florence started her career in the economic research department of the BNP investment bank, where she initially covered emerging market economies before taking responsibility for monitoring OECD countries.

Florence is a graduate of the Université de Paris Dauphine and has a PhD in Economic Sciences from the Université de Nanterre. Her work on financial instability and the interactions between financial and macro-economic cycles has been cited in a number of academic publications.