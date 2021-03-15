People Moves

Delphine d’Amarzit joins from Orange Bank where, as Deputy CEO, she was responsible for the oversight of the Operations, Credit, Finance, Risk and Compliance functions. Delphine d’Amarzit holds an extensive knowledge of European and French capital markets, notably having held senior positions within the French Treasury Department for several years with responsibilities for capital markets development, European financial regulation, and corporate financing. From 2007 to 2009, she was also in charge of financial and economic affairs at the office of the Prime Minister where she participated in the definition of the public response to the financial crisis, rescue package and recovery plans and coordinated the action on all matters related to economic reform and financial services.

Euronext today also announced that Anthony Attia has been appointed as Global Head of Primary Markets and Post Trade. In his new capacity, Anthony Attia will oversee Euronext’s Equity, Debt and Fund listing franchise and the Corporate Services business, as well as Clearing, Custody and Settlement activities at Group level. He will be instrumental in the expected integration of the Borsa Italiana Group activities [1]. In order to fully focus on his expanded Group-level strategic and business responsibilities, Anthony Attia will be handing over his position as CEO of Euronext Paris and member of the Managing Board of Euronext N.V. Anthony Attia will remain a member of the Operating Committee and the Extended Managing Board of Euronext N.V.

Delphine d’Amarzit said: “I am delighted to join Euronext at a turning point in its growth journey. I look forward to supporting the Group strategy within the Managing Board and to working with the Euronext Paris teams to further enhance the strong relationship with the French ecosystem and beyond.“

Anthony Attia, Global Head of Primary Markets and Post Trade at Euronext, said: “I am pleased to hand over the stewardship of Euronext Paris to Delphine d’Amarzit, whose experience will be critical in continuing to deliver best-in-class services to the Paris financial ecosystem. I now look forward to leading our expanded post-trade franchise and supporting the growth of Euronext Primary Markets and Corporate Services activities as the Group embarks on the next steps in its strategic ambition.”

Stéphane Boujnah, CEO and Chairman of the Managing Board of Euronext N.V., said: “Euronext is opening a new chapter in its growth journey with the contemplated acquisition of the Borsa Italiana Group1, and the successful recent expansion into new geographies and activities. As a result, Euronext must adjust its organisation to fit its ambition to build the leading pan-European market infrastructure and cement the scalability of its unique federal model. I am pleased to welcome Delphine d’Amarzit in her position on the Managing Board and as CEO of Euronext Paris. Under her leadership, building on her strong experience with capital markets and infrastructure in France, we shall continue to deliver the best services to our clients and ecosystem in Paris. I would like to thank Anthony Attia for his critical contribution in transforming Euronext Paris since the IPO of Euronext in 2014 while also delivering on Euronext ambitions. His energy and dedication to Euronext’s ambitions have been critical to the success of the Group over the past few years. I look forward to continuing to work with him as he leads the transformation of our listing and post-trade offerings.”

Biographies

Delphine d’Amarzit

Delphine d’Amarzit joined from Orange Bank, the mobile bank of Orange, one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators, where she was deputy CEO since June 2016, with direct supervision over Operations, Credit, Finance, Risk and Compliance. In her position, Delphine d’Amarzit was key in shaping the new, disruptive digital retail banking offer and in making it grow from its first to its millionth client. Prior to that, she held various positions in the public sector, notably within the French Treasury Department, the Office of the Minister of the Economy and Finance and the Office of the Prime Minister. Delphine d’Amarzit’s areas of responsibilities included European financial regulation, capital markets development as well as economic and financial affairs. She notably participated in the definition of the public response to the financial crisis, rescue package and recovery plans and coordinated the government action on all matters related to economic reform and financial services. Delphine d’Amarzit is also non-executive Director of Thales SA since May 2018.

She began her career in the public sector in 1993, at the Inspection Générale des Finances, before joining the French Treasury Department.

Delphine d’Amarzit is a graduate of the Institut d’Études Politiques de Paris (Sciences-Po) and of the École Nationale d’Administration. She also holds a Master’s degree in Corporate Law from University Panthéon-Sorbonne.

Anthony Attia

Anthony Attia has been the CEO of Euronext Paris since 2014, while at the same time serving as Global Head of Listing and Post Trade for the Group. As CEO of Euronext Paris, he led the continued improvement of the relationships with the French ecosystem, clients and regulators, and developed Euronext’s equity listing franchise by growing Euronext’s pan-European SME and Tech initiatives. In addition, he led the development of Euronext’s state-of-the-art proprietary trading plaform, Optiq®. From 2009 to 2013, based in New York, he served as Senior Vice-President and Chief of Staff at NYSE Euronext. Areas of responsibilities included strategy, technology and integration.

Anthony Attia began his career at the Paris Stock Exchange in 1997. Since the creation of Euronext in 2000, he has held a number of group-level senior executive responsibilities such as European market operations, market structure, strategy, mergers and integration and trading platform design.

He is a member of the Board and Audit Committee of LCH SA, a member of the Board of Euroclear Holding, a director of Euronext Dublin and the Vice-President of FESE, the Federation of European Exchanges. He is also the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Liquidshare. In 2020, he was recognised by Business Insider as one of 100 people transforming business, driving change and innovation in their companies and across industries.

He holds an Engineering degree in Computer Science, Applied Mathematics and Finance.