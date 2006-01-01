People Moves

BNPP AM’s CSR policy has been in place since 2012, and in this newly created role, Chris will be responsible for the ongoing incorporation of sustainability into the core of BNPP AM’s culture, working closely with key stakeholders across BNPP AM and the wider BNP Paribas Group to leverage and implement Group-wide CSR policies and the BNPP Engagement Manifesto. The appointment of a dedicated Head of CSR will enable BNPP AM to accelerate its transition towards becoming a fully sustainable asset manager, in line with its Global Sustainability Strategy, published last month.

Chris joined from Manulife Financial Corporation, where he was Head of Global Corporate Citizenship, responsible for the company’s global sustainability strategy, environmental risk management, sustainability reporting and communications, and stakeholder engagement. Prior to this he held various sustainability roles at Royal Bank of Canada, where he was part of the team responsible for integrating sustainability across RBC’s business units.

Chris holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Dalhousie University, Nova Scotia, and a Master of Environmental Studies from York University, Toronto. He also holds LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) accreditation from the US Green Building Council.

Jane Ambachtsheer, Global Head of Sustainability at BNP Paribas Asset Management, comments: “Chris has extensive experience in developing and implementing CSR and sustainability policies within global financial organisations. This will be key as we embed sustainability into the heart of our strategy, our culture and global operations, aligning with the wider BNP Paribas Group. I welcome him to BNPP AM and look forward to further deepening our commitment to sustainability with his help.”