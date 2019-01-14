People Moves

He joined in January and reports to Melanie Aimer, Global Head of Client Experience. Currently based in New York, he will shortly relocate to Paris.

In this newly created role, Christopher will promote departmental and regional co-operation to define and monitor actions that will improve client satisfaction. He will also be responsible for initiating clientfocused activities globally that will help shape a personalised and seamless client journey.

Christopher joined from Greenwich Associates, where he was a Vice President within its Investment Management practice, leveraging market intelligence to help some of the world’s largest asset managers achieve their strategic business objectives. He previously worked at Fidelity International in its Global Institutions Group and at UK Trade & Investment, the UK Government’s international business development arm. Christopher has a Master of International Business from the Fletcher School at Tufts University in Massachusetts and a BA in International Studies & French from Baylor University in Texas.

Melanie Aimer, Global Head of Client Experience at BNP Paribas Asset Management, comments: “Client satisfaction is a critical component of business success and a key focus for BNP Paribas Asset Management. Christopher’s experience of using market insights to advise leading asset managers on business strategy and client-focused initiatives will enable us to deepen our understanding of the issues facing our clients in order to enhance the service that we offer them. I am very pleased to welcome Christopher to BNP Paribas Asset Management.”