People Moves

In this new role, Sylvain will be responsible for BNPP AM’s sales strategy in France and the development of its business with wholesale and institutional clients, by raising awareness of BNPP AM’s investment expertise.

Fabian Madar, Co-Head of Distribution Europe at BNP Paribas Asset Management, comments: “Sylvain Ghisoni brings a wealth of investment management industry experience and an excellent knowledge of different client types of and their specific needs, and we are very pleased to welcome him to BNP Paribas Asset Management.”

Sylvain Ghisoni joins from Amundi, where he had been Deputy Head of Distribution for France and Monaco since 2017. Previously he was Head of Wholesale & Distribution for France, Belgium, Luxembourg and Monaco at Pioneer Investments from 2008 until its acquisition by Amundi. He started his career in 2001 at ING Investment Management, spending two years as a Risk Manager and then four years as a Senior Relationship Manager, before holding the same position at Fortis Investments between 2007 and 2008.

Sylvain holds a Masters in International Asset Management from SKEMA Business School and a Masters in Economics from Nice Sophia Antipolis University.