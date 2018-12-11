People Moves

Olivier will join on 7 January and will report to Dominick DeAlto, CIO of Fixed Income. He will be based in Paris.

In this newly-created role, Olivier will be responsible for the management of all multi-sector portfolios and portfolio management teams, and the ongoing development and implementation of the GMS investment process. He will also oversee the innovation of new product offerings.

Olivier joins from Ostrum Asset Management, (formerly Natixis Asset Management) where he worked for 16 years, most recently as Co-CIO of Fixed Income, having previously been Head of Rates & Aggregate. Prior to Ostrum he was a senior aggregate portfolio manager at Credit Lyonnais Asset Management from 2000-03, having started his career as a fixed income portfolio manager at Ecureuil Gestion (Caisse d’Epargne) in 1997. Olivier holds a Masters in Applied Mathematics from ENSAEParis IX Dauphine University (1992).

Dominick DeAlto, CIO of Fixed Income at BNP Paribas Asset Management, comments: “Olivier de Larouzière has wide-ranging experience across the fixed income spectrum that will be key as we develop our global multi sector investment capabilities and expand our product range. I am pleased to welcome him to BNP Paribas Asset Management and I look forward to working closely with him.”