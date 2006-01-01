People Moves

In this newly-created role, Adam will lead BNPP AM’s stewardship activities in North America, including researching key corporate governance issues, undertaking direct and collaborative corporate engagement, and working with policymakers on key issues relating to sustainable finance and investment.

Adam joined from Domini Impact Investments in New York, where he was Managing Director of Corporate Engagement. During his 20 years at Domini he built a corporate engagement programme focused on improving the ESG performance of major US corporations, as well as developing Domini’s public policy advocacy programme and proxy voting policies. He began his career as a Litigation Associate at New York law firm Cahill, Gordon & Reindel. Adam has a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the University of Pennsylvania and a Doctoral degree in Law from Columbia Law School.

Jane Ambachtsheer, Global Head of Sustainability at BNP Paribas Asset Management, comments: “Adam Kanzer is a widely-recognised industry leader within US corporate engagement and public policy advocacy, with a wealth of experience in a broad range of ESG issues, including climate change, deforestation, labour standards, human rights and supply chain management. He has been an active member of a wide variety of ESG networks and organisations, and has been instrumental in helping companies to evolve their corporate practices in key areas. His expertise will be invaluable as we expand our sustainable capabilities globally and reinforce our commitment to ESG, and we are very pleased to welcome him to BNP Paribas Asset Management.”