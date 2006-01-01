People Moves

In this newly-created position, Corinne is heading an international team of almost 70 professionals responsible for all services provided to BNPP AM clients. Global Client Services is a key element in delivering excellence in the client journey and will include client on-boarding, reporting and management of standard and bespoke requests.

Corinne Massuyeau has spent much of her career at Pioneer Investments in various marketing roles.

She joined the company in 2001 as Senior Financial Business Analyst, before becoming Head of Finance in 2003 and then Head of International Business Analysis in 2005. From 2007 to 2010, she was Chief of Staff for the Sales and Distribution departments, before becoming Senior Vice-President and Head of Sales Management in 2010. In 2017, the Pioneer-Amundi merger, she was Global Head of Institutional Client Services. Corinne began her career in 1996 as a Business Analyst at American Express Bank. She graduated from the Audencia Business School in 1995.

Sandro Pierri, Global Head of Client Group at BNP Paribas Asset Management, comment: “We are very pleased to welcome Corinne to the Global Client Group. Her previous experience has given her considerable expertise in implementing robust processes covering all areas of servicing for both institutional and distribution clients.”