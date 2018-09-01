People Moves

Peter will assume responsibility for the management of the European Large Cap Equities team from Andrew King, who is leaving BNPP AM to pursue external opportunities. In a career spanning more than 30 years, Andrew has spent 18 years at BNPP AM and its predecessor companies, becoming Head of European Large Cap Equities in 2008. He will remain with the team until the end of September.

Peter is one of the founding members of the European Large Cap Equities team, having joined ABN AMRO Asset Management in 2007 . With almost 35 years of investment experience, and in his previous role as senior portfolio manager, he has been a key advocate of the team’s philosophy and its team-based approach since inception. Peter embodies BNPP AM’s core values, from contrarian thinking and investment conviction, through to a culture of true collaboration and peer review. As the natural successor, those elements important to generating our strong long-term track record – the length of our investment horizon, our focus on industry structure and our commitment to fundamental research and intensive peer review – will remain unchanged.

The European Large Cap Equities team consists of 12 investment professionals and is part of BNPP AM’s Fundamental Active Equities investment division, enabling the team to leverage the division’s broader capabilities and resources, which comprise 115 equity investment professionals.

Guy Davies, CIO, Fundamental Active Equities at BNP Paribas Asset Management, comments: “The appointment of Peter Abbott as Head of European Large Cap Equities demonstrates the strength and depth of BNP Paribas Asset Management’s investment capabilities, as well as our culture of performance recognition and talent development. Peter’s appointment will enable the team to continue to deliver high quality service to clients, as well as positively impacting the broader organisation.

“I would like to thank Andrew King for his significant contribution to BNPP AM in building such a strong European equities team and I wish him every success for the future.”