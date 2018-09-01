People Moves

In her new role, Jane will be responsible for BNPP AM’s overarching approach to sustainability. Together with Helena Viñes-Fiestas, BNPP AM’s Deputy Head of Sustainability, she will lead on sustainability related research, Environmental Social and Governance (‘ESG’) integration, engagement, advocacy and governance. Jane will also manage BNPP AM’s overall corporate social responsibility (‘CSR’).

Frederic Janbon, CEO of BNP Paribas Asset Management comments: “We are very proud to welcome Jane. As a seasoned professional who is recognised globally as a leading influencer in Responsible investment, Jane adds outstanding expertise to a central pillar of BNPP AM’s strategy. While we continue to strengthen our commitment to long term investing as well as acting as a responsible firm, having Jane on board will definitely accelerate the path to achieve our goals as a leading player in sustainable finance.”

Jane Ambachtsheer was previously Partner and Chair of Responsible Investment at Mercer, where she oversaw the strategy for the Responsible Investment team and advised investors around the world. Jane has spent over 20 years in the investment industry, with a focus on responsible investment since 2003, after joining Mercer as an investment analyst in 2000.

Jane was consultant to the United Nations through the development of the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), which are now supported by more than 1,800 signatories representing $70 trillion in assets.

She is involved in a large number of industry initiatives, including as a Trustee of Carbon Disclosure Project, a member of the Financial Stability Board Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures, and a member of the PRI Academic Working Group. Jane is also an Adjunct Professor at the University of Toronto, and a Research Affiliate at the University Oxford Smith School of Enterprise and the Environment.

Jane holds a Master of Social Science from the University of Amsterdam and a Bachelor of Economics and English literature with honours from York University.