People Moves

BNP Paribas Asset Management (‘BNPP AM’) announces the appointment of Fabien Madar as Co-head of Distribution Europe covering Southern Europe, within BNPP AM’s Global Client Group, its worldwide Sales and Marketing organisation.

Fabien Madar will report to Sandro Pierri, Global Head of Client Group. He will join BNPP AM in July 2018 and will be based in Paris.

Sandro Pierri, Global Head of Client Group at BNP Paribas Asset Management, comments: “We are very pleased to welcome Fabien Madar to BNP Paribas Asset Management. He brings a wealth of experience in the investment management industry, as well as in business development, across regions and client segments. Together with Charles Janssen, Co-Head of Distribution Europe in charge of Northern Europe, they will drive the commercial strategy and be responsible for all business development activities for their respective region, in order to deliver high quality services to our clients and to further improve the overall client experience.”

Fabien was most recently General Manager & Head of Institutional Business in Europe for Pioneer Investments’ French business prior to its acquisition by Amundi. He was additionally involved in Pioneer’s distribution activities in BeNeLux, Switzerland and the Nordics. He joined in 2008 from NN IP. Fabien began his career in 1990 as analyst at La Compagnie Financière Edmond de Rothschild, before joining CDC Gestion in 1991 as Portfolio Manager. In 1994, he joined Banque Bruxelles Lambert France (now NN IP) as Portfolio Manager and then Head of Fixed Income, becoming Managing Director in 2000. Fabien holds an Advanced Degree in Corporate Finance and Banking Management, and a Post Graduate Degree in Finance from the University of Sorbonne Paris I.