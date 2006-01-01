People Moves

Aviva Investors, the global asset management unit of Aviva PLC, announces the appointment of Emma Halley as Head of Investment Process for Multi-asset and Macro. Based in London, she reports to Peter Fitzgerald, Chief Investment Officer, Multi-asset and Macro.

In this new role, Emma will be responsible for the generation, structuring and completion of new ideas across Aviva Investors’ multi-asset portfolios, with a particular focus on its Multi-Strategy (AIMS) range. Emma will maximise collaboration across investment teams by co-ordinating key areas of focus for discussion at the Multi-Strategy team’s weekly investment meetings as well as the firm-wide Strategic Investment Group forum.

Emma joins from Fulcrum Asset Management, where she was Head of Portfolio Management, responsible for the consistent application of investment process across over $4.5 billion of absolute return strategies. Prior to this, she spent four years in the Global Fixed Income team at Schroders.

Peter Fitzgerald, CIO, Multi-asset and Macro, said: “We are very pleased to welcome Emma to the team and look forward to benefiting from her experience as we continue to focus on strong idea generation to drive performance across our portfolios.

“Her appointment follows the changes we made to our investment platform last year, establishing a combined Multi-asset and Macro function and materially increasing our equity capabilities. We believe we are now starting to see the benefit of the improved idea generation that has resulted from this across the portfolios.”