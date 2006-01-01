People Moves

Salman joined Unigestion earlier this year from Bridgewater Associates, where he was an Investment Associate & Engineer focusing on fundamental macroeconomic research, portfolio construction and risk management. Prior to Bridgewater, he was a Post-Doctoral Researcher in the mathematics department at the University of Washington and a member of the Research Team at the Institute for Defense Analyses in the US. Salman holds a Bachelors in Mathematics and a Masters in Finance from Princeton University and a PhD in Mathematics from the University of Texas. Based in Geneva, he is working across all of Unigestion’s cross-asset portfolios, with a primary focus on its flagship Cross-Asset Navigator strategy.

Joshua joined Unigestion from EQ Investors, where he focused on asset allocation and quantitative analysis. He started his career in 2012 at Threadneedle Investments, conducting quantitative and risk analysis across cross-asset portfolios. Joshua holds a Bachelors in Mathematics from the University of Edinburgh. Based in London, he works across all Unigestion’s cross-asset offering, with a primary focus on its Alternative Risk Premia strategy.

Jerome Teiletche, Head of Cross Asset Solutions, said: “As we move further away from a global economy fueled by quantitative easing, genuinely diversified and actively risk managed cross-asset investment strategies will have an increasing importance in an investor’s portfolio. It is against this backdrop, that we have looked to grow and bolster our team to ensure that we can continue to deliver and cater for the increasing demand for our investment solutions from clients globally.

“At Unigestion we are profound believers in a team-based approach to investment. The appointments of Salman and Joshua further strengthen the team’s expertise and skill set, thanks to their breadth of experience in macro investing, quantitative research and risk management.”