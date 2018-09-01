People Moves

Unigestion’s new sales and business development team will be led by Tucker Glavin, who joined Unigestion as Head of US Institutional Clients & Sales at the end of 2017. He was previously Managing Director at PineBridge Investments, where he led a region of its US Institutional Business. Tucker brings over twenty years of asset management sales experience having also previously been Director of Institutional Sales at Lord Abbett, and Managing Director of Institutional Distribution at Columbia Management.

Tom Aitken has also now joined the firm as Director, US Institutional Clients & Sales. He was previously Managing Director at Bright Harbor Advisors and Thomas Capital Group, both alternative investment advisory firms that assist and guide General Partners globally in structuring funds and raising capital. Prior to this, Tom was Business Development Manager in the Joint Ventures, Partnerships and Licensing group of Pratt & Whitney, a United Technologies Company.

Finally, Bob Meikleham has been appointed Vice President, Institutional Clients & Sales. He joins from Columbia Threadneedle where he covered business development for a range of institutional clients and prospects across the Northeast and Southeast of the US. Bob has a wide breadth of experience having also previously worked in Columbia’s intermediary distribution team as a Regional Director, as well as in the firm’s operations department.

Unigestion’s activities across the US market will continue to be overseen by Christopher Bödtker, Chairman of Unigestion (US), who joined the firm as part of the company’s acquisition of private equity specialist Akina in 2017. He was previously Chief Executive at Akina, and led its business globally with a particular focus on the US.

Fiona Frick, Group Chief Executive of Unigestion, said: “We have had an investment presence in the US for over a decade and with Akina becoming part of the Unigestion group well over a year ago, we have significantly bolstered our client base across North America. These key strategic appointments are the next step in our expansion plans in the US, and we look forward to further growing the team and our client relationships in the future.”

Christopher Bödtker, Chairman of Unigestion (US), said: “It is a very exciting time for Unigestion globally, and I am relishing the opportunity and challenge of helping to drive the business in the US. We have had clients in the US for over eighteen years, and the appointment of a dedicated sales team on the ground not only illustrates our commitment to the market today, but it more importantly shows that we are here to stay for the long-term. Their combined experience, network and understanding of the market makes them the ideal team to lead our institutional efforts in the US.”