People Moves

Acting on a proposal from its Remuneration and Appointments Committee, the CNP Assurances Board of Directors has appointed Stéphane Dedeyan as Chief Executive Officer of CNP Assurances. He will replace Antoine Lissowski, whose office terminates at the end of the Joint Shareholders’ Meeting on 16 April this year, and who will be taking retirement.

The Board of Directors in particular wants to thank Antoine Lissowski, Chief Executive Officer of CNP Assurances, for his action in favour of the Group’s transformation and development as well as the rapprochement process with La Banque Postale to form a leading bancassurer able to create value for all its stakeholders.

“With his background, values, personal qualities and impeccable knowledge of the insurance sector, Stéphane Dedeyan has our full trust to deploy the strategy of CNP Assurances and accelerate its multi-partnership growth and the transformation of its business in the interest of its clients and partners. We are convinced that, together with La Banque Postale, he will make a major contribution to the building of a European leader in bancassurance and responsible finance within the big public financial centre,” says Véronique Weill, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of CNP Assurances.

Biography of Stéphane Dedeyane

As a graduate of HEC, Institut des Actuaires Français, and the Cycle AVIRA at INSEAD, Stéphane Dedeyan started his career as a consultant at Eurosept before moving on to AT Kearney. In 1996, he joined Athéna Assurances where he was in charge of building the captive brokerage centre CARENE that switched to AGF/Allianz when Athéna was bought. He joined Generali in 1999 as Occupational Risk Inspector at Generali Proximité; here he was successively appointed as Head of Businesses and Partnerships, Sales Director, and then Deputy CEO. In 2006, he became Chief Executive Officer of Generali Patrimoine and a member of the Executive Committee of Generali France. He gradually expanded his duties to savings in general, and digital, marketing and distribution for all of Generali’s business in France. From January 2014 to December 2017, he was Deputy CEO of Generali France, in charge of all its insurance business. At the same time, from 2011 to 2017, he chaired the Personal Insurance Committee of FFA (Fédération française de l’assurance). In the course of 2018, he advised start-ups and investment funds on their growth strategy. In October 2018, he joined the VYV Group where he was the Chief Executive Officer until February 2019.