People Moves

In this new role, Timo Pfeiffer assumes responsibility for Solactive’s client-facing activities, research function, and wider distribution and communications strategy. The appointment highlights the importance of Solactive’s growing client base and cements the connectivity between client segments, regions, and product lines.

Timo Pfeiffer joined Solactive in 2017 as Head of Research and Business Development, after holding various management roles at Deutsche Bank in London and Frankfurt, most recently as Managing Director in charge of structured products distribution across Europe.

“By appointing Timo Pfeiffer as Chief Markets Officer, we are strengthening our management of the business dynamics across products, markets, and client segments,“ says Steffen Scheuble, CEO of Solactive. “The combination of Timo´s vast experience in building and running a comprehensive distribution strategy together with his contribution since joining Solactive makes his appointment a logical next step for the firm as we continue to deliver on our vision of being the reference provider of innovative index and calculation services at a fair price.”

Solactive, having just celebrated its twelfth anniversary, has grown to be one of the leading providers in the indexing industry, calculating over 11,000 indices that serve as the reference for an ever-increasing number of financial products and funds globally. Last year´s opening of offices in Toronto and Hong Kong is a testament to the global nature of the business and services offered. The appointment of Timo Pfeiffer is the latest addition to a series of key hires aimed at supporting and enhancing the company’s growth trajectory.

Timo Pfeiffer commented: “I am very excited to take on this extended role at Solactive, and I look forward to keep building the business with our clients and the Solactive team. As asset owners, asset managers, and structured product providers continue to adapt to the changing nature of the industry and demands for their clients, we are there to support them with innovation and individualized solutions”.

The appointment is effective on the 1st of November.