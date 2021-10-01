People Moves

Alex will join Steffen Scheuble, CEO, Timo Pfeiffer, CMO, and Christian Vollmuth, CRO, on Solactive’s management board.

Solactive’s growth trajectory accelerated sharply in recent years. With the establishment of two overseas offices in Toronto and Hong Kong and the substantial increase of its workforce, the German index provider now calculates more than 20,000 indices daily, which serve as the underlying or benchmark for an increasing number of financial products traded globally. The appointment of Alex Steiner as Solactive’s new Chief Information Officer sets a clear statement to provide a solid and flexible indexing ecosystem, which supports both Solactive’s business growth and customer satisfaction. Alex responsibilities span across all IT and tech related aspects of Solactive´s business, platform, and infrastructure.

Steffen Scheuble, Chief Executive Officer of Solactive, commented: “In its core, our business is an IT-based service, and, therefore, we, from day one, ingrafted a reliable and accountable IT infrastructure into the heart and soul of our company. Since Solactive grows at an enormous pace, we want to make sure to cultivate our IT infrastructure in the same manner in order to prepare ourselves for exciting challenges and opportunities. Alex shares Solactive’s deeply entrenched spirit for technology, and in combination with his deep and proven knowledge, we are sure that we’ve found a perfect fit for the role, elevating Solactive in terms of reliability, future-proof scalability, and accelerating growth. It’s great to have him on board!”

Alex Steiner, Chief Information Officer at Solactive, comments: ”From my perspective, continuous business development requires equal growth and investment in a company’s IT infrastructure. In my new role as CIO, I look forward to synchronizing Solactive’s growing business activities with an IT backbone that is both scalable and agile in order to kickstart new client-focusing projects such as AI-based data intelligence while maintaining a reliable indexing calculation platform that accounts for business continuity and customer enablement. I cannot wait to roll up my sleeves.”

Before joining Solactive, Alexander Steiner worked for the German fashion house Peek & Cloppenburg for two years, serving as CTO in Düsseldorf. His responsibilities included the oversight of the entire IT infrastructure from business operations and webshops. Prior to that, Alex worked for the Chicago-based company Capital Markets Trading as CIO, where he oversaw teams in Frankfurt, London, and Kyiv integrate AI into trading strategies. Alex started his professional career at Deutsche Börse, covering different roles in research and advisory, service management, and the company’s data science content lab.