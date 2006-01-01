People Moves

Antoine will keep his current responsibilities as Global Head of Engineering for Fixed Income and Currencies within the Global Markets business.

In his new role, Antoine will directly supervise market activities in the UK across all asset classes for Societe Generale London Branch. He will be responsible for defining and implementing the Global Markets strategy, in line with the Bank’s global ambition, by leveraging on its strong capabilities in equity derivatives and structured products. Subject to regulatory approval, Antoine will take on Senior Manager Function responsibilities for Global Markets in the UK.

Commenting on his appointment Sadia Ricke, UK Chief Country Officer, said: “Antoine’s extensive experience within market activities will be key to further enhance our client focused model, delivering suitable and innovative market solutions and services to best service our clients’ needs in this fast moving environment.”