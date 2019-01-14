People Moves

Peter replaces Sadia Ricke, who, having held the dual roles of UK Head of Coverage & Investment Banking and UK Chief Country Officer, will focus on her responsibilities as UK Chief Country Officer. Previously, Peter was Global Head of Equities and Equity Derivatives Sales and UK Head of Equities and Equity Derivatives within the Global Markets business. His replacement will be announced in due course.

As the bank looks to bring greater coordination in the cross-selling of its products and services to clients, Peter will also take on direct supervision of Societe Generale’s UK Global Transaction and Payment Services business (GTPS), working closely with Eric Bayle, UK Head of Global Transaction Banking. Subject to regulatory approval, Peter will take on Senior Manager Function responsibilities for both Coverage & Investment Banking and GTPS in the UK.

In his new position, Peter will supervise the full suite of Coverage & Investment Banking and GTPS UK activities, and, working with senior bankers, relationship managers and sector teams, as well as business development teams, drive commercial strategies to support clients across their business needs. He will also work closely with other businesses to maximise SG CIB’s broader offering and potential to serve clients.

Based in London, Peter will report to Sadia Ricke, UK Chief Country Officer and Thierry d’Argent, Head of Coverage & Investment Banking as well as Pascal Augé, Head of Global Transaction and Payment Services.

Commenting on his appointment Sadia Ricke, UK Chief Country Officer, said: “I am delighted to welcome Peter into his new role. Leveraging his skillset and successes, as well as his strong managerial qualities, I have every confidence in him delivering on his and the wider teams’ strategic priorities to further develop our client relationships to support them across their business objectives.”

Biography:

Peter McGahan, UK Head of Coverage & Investment Banking at Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking (SG CIB) was previously Head of Equities and Equity Derivative Sales and UK Head of Equities and Equity Derivatives from April 2016.

Prior to that he was Deputy Head of Global Markets and Head of Global Markets Sales for the Americas from July 2015 to May 2016.

Before that he was Deputy Head of Global Equity Flow and Head of Global Equity Flow UK from December 2013 until July 2015. Peter joined SG CIB as Global Head of Pan-European Cash Equity Sales to the bank’s Global Equity Flow Platform in 2010. Before joining the bank, Peter spent 20 years with Citigroup, beginning as Co-Head of Pan European Equity Sales in London before heading up the French Equities business in 2001 in Paris. In 2005, he was made Head of Equity Products Sales & Distribution for Europe.

Peter is a graduate from Aston University, Birmingham.