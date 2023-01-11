On the 26th of September, Sfil Group carried out its first bond issue of the year denominated in US dollar, for an amount of USD 500 million and with a maturity of 5 years.

With this transaction on a 5-year maturity, Sfil extends its dollar reference curve by a further 2 years and contributes to diversifying its medium- to long-term financing sources after 2 euro transactions launched during the 1st half at 5 and 7 years. “This new transaction in US dollar allows Sfil to continue to address the financing needs of territories, the French economy and the challenges of climate change and sovereignty, which are the public missions entrusted to the Sfil Group.” says Philippe Mills, Chief Executive Officer of Sfil and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Caffil.