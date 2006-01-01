This strategic acquisition allows Ellipsis AM to strengthen its position as a key player in the convertible bond management field. The acquisition positions Ellipsis AM among the top five asset management firms in Europe in the convertible segment.

The transaction involves the transfer of two portfolio managers to Ellipsis AM, Cristina Jarrin and Mikael Dauvert, who will enhance Ellipsis AM’s specialised team with over 20 years of history. Ellipsis AM’s convertible team currently comprises four portfolio managers.

The transition will be carefully managed through close collaboration between Ellipsis AM and Edmond de Rothschild AM to ensure seamless service continuity for investors.

To meet its private clients’ convertible bond needs, Edmond de Rothschild can now rely on Ellipsis AM as a preferred partner. This transaction includes the establishment of a distribution partnership for Ellipsis AM funds with Edmond de Rothschild Private Bank.