The asset management company, Schroder Investment Management (Europe) S.A. (“Schroders”) launched “Schroders Capital – Private Equity ELTIF 2023”, its first Luxembourg ELTIF 2.0 [1] Private Equity fund distributed in France and internationally. Schroders is one of the first asset managers to market an ELTIF 2.0 to French retail clients.

Societe Generale Securities Services (SGSS) has been selected by Schroders as centralising agent in France and Local Transfer Agent for the launch of this first ELTIF 2.0 fund, following several months of successful collaboration.

The first transactions were settled in ELTIF 1 format in November 2023. All the conditions relating to ELTIF 2.0 have been put in place to be integrated from 10 January 2024.

In accordance with the ELTIF Regulation and the AIFMD, Schroders has been granted a marketing passport to distribute ELTIF shares to both professional and retail investors under the ELTIF regulation within the European Economic Area.

Drawing on its experience, Schroders has been able to deploy the ELTIF 2.0 in France in an automated model, simplifying the operational processing of subscription/redemption orders in line with the French distributors’ standards, while taking into account the specific characteristics of this type of product.

“We were able to benefit from real support from SGSS, both for operational and technical implementation, and we would like to thank our centralising agent in France. Our product has been launched and the first subscriptions have been successfully processed,” Vanessa Grüneklee, Executive Director at Schroders Europe said.

“We are proud to have been selected by Schroders for the launch of their first ELTIF 2.0 fund distributed in France to retail and institutional clients and to have supported them in defining an automated distribution model,” Stéphanie Gaudoux, Head of Coverage France and Continental Europe at Societe Generale Securities Services said.