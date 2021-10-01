People Moves

Tim brings with him 29 years of experience across the Environmental, Sustainability and Governance (ESG), as well as the responsible investor and corporate communities sectors more broadly. He will be based at the Schroders head office in London.

Prior to joining Schroders, Tim spent 14 years at Federated Hermes, including most recently as Director of Engagement at where he focused on the energy, technology, consumer goods and retail sectors. He also previously worked in the insurance industry and held various senior management roles before becoming a company secretary at the UK-listed Domestic & General Group plc.

Tim is a member of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators, having obtained the institute prize for the best overall performance when he qualified. He is also a former member of the US Council of Institutional Investors’ corporate governance advisory council and a former chair of the UK Quoted Companies Alliance corporate governance committee, where he co-authored several publications.

Kimberley Lewis, Head of Active Ownership, commented: “Tim is an well seasoned, and highly respected professional within the sustainability, responsible investing, and corporate stewardship sectors both in the UK, as well as in North America. We are delighted to have him to further drive our active engagement with the companies that we invest in through dialogue, engagement and voting at annual general meetings.”