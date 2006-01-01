Ostrum Asset Management, an affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers, and Natixis’ Corporate & Investment Banking arm are joining forces to address their clients’ interest in alternative investment solutions by setting up a co-investment offering on real asset private debt in three strategic sectors for the group – real estate, infrastructure and aviation.

Ostrum Asset Management has also appointed Denis Prouteau as Real Asset Private Debt Chief Investment Officer.

Investors achieve unique access to real assets

Ostrum Asset Management and the Corporate & Investment Banking division of Natixis, global leader in real asset debt origination, distribution and servicing [1], are launching an innovative platform to meet investors’ strong demand for diversification on these asset classes. The partnership offers investors unique access to a range of asset financing worldwide, alignment of interests with Natixis as it coinvests in these financing deals and manages servicing, and the advantages of leading European asset manager [2] Ostrum Asset Management’s renowned investment management capabilities.

Anne-Christine Champion, Global Head of Distribution & Portfolio Management at Corporate & Investment Banking, Natixis, states: “In line with our Originate to Distribute strategy, which has already enabled us to distribute under a co investment scheme €2.3bn [3] in real assets to institutional investors, we can now offer our real asset origination, distribution and servicing firepower to a wider range of investors via this innovative set-up.”

Ambitious international growth targets

To support this expansion, Denis Prouteau has joined Ostrum Asset Management as Real Asset Private Debt Chief Investment Officer. Denis has a strong reputation with more than 30 years’ experience on the international debt markets. He heads up two teams – a newly-created team based in both Paris and New York, managing mono-sourced debt and co-investing with Natixis, and an existing team based in Paris, offering investment solutions on multi-sourced debt.

Ibrahima Kobar, Chief Investment Officer and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Ostrum Asset Management concludes: “Ostrum Asset Management has ambitious international goals for its real asset private debt expertise, targeting AuM of €6bn (in € and US$) for the asset class out to 2020 for investors based across Europe, Asia, the Middle East and North America, with an extended sector range and an enhanced team made up of 15 experts.”

***********

Biography of Denis Prouteau, CIO Real Asset Private Debt Ostrum Asset Management

Denis Prouteau started his career in 1986. He occupied various positions in sales and debt markets in different banks in Paris and London. In 1996, Denis became Head of Government bond trading at BNP Paribas. He joined CDC IXIS in 2001 as Head of SAS Origination, where he was appointed Head of Frequent User Group in 2007. In 2009 he became Global co-Head of Fixed Income sales at Natixis in Paris. In 2011, he joined Natixis in New York as Head of Fixed Income and then Head of Global Markets for the Americas. In 2015, he was appointed Global Head of the Credit product line at Fixed Income and in 2017, he became Head of Global Markets Research at Natixis.

Denis holds a Master’s degree in finance and management from EDHEC Business School.