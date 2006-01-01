People Moves

Mr. Petermann will be responsible for covering clients across the Financial Institutions Group (FIG) and Real Estate sectors. He will also work closely with the Client Financing and Solutions (CFS) team. Mr. Petermann will report to Patrik Zeigherman, Head of Investment Banking for Germany, and will be based in Frankfurt.

Patrik Zeigherman, Head of Investment Banking for Germany, said: “Rolf brings with him a wealth of industry experience and multi-sector expertise. His appointment will further boost our FIG and Real Estate offerings in Germany and across Europe.”

Mr. Petermann most recently founded and headed RP Capital & Invest, a commercial and residential real estate investment firm. Prior to this he was Head of FIG at Société Générale for the DACH area, Global Co-Head of FIG at Dresdner Kleinwort and in charge of Germanspeaking FIG coverage and Head of Real Estate Investment Banking for the DACH region at Lehman Brothers. Mr. Petermann started his career at Commerzbank before assuming roles at Lufthansa and Solomon Brothers.

CFS was created in April 2018 and delivers traditional and non-traditional financing, including solutions and structured financing, to clients in an integrated business line. CFS sits within Wholesale alongside Investment Banking and Global Markets.