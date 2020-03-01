People Moves

|http://www.next-finance.net/en
Nomura, Asia’s global investment bank, today announced five senior hires within Americas Investment Banking. These appointments, made over the past six months, strengthen Nomura’s existing coverage capabilities across the Financial Institutions, Healthcare, and Industrials groups, and expands further our range of products in Private Debt Solutions.
The five senior appointments, based in New York, are as follows:
“We are excited to welcome these talented individuals to our Americas platform,” said Mike Rintoul, Head of Americas Investment Banking. “Nomura remains committed to strengthening our investment banking presence in the Americas while also expanding our product set to provide holistic solutions for our clients. Each of these individuals has the experience and expertise to deliver significant value to our clients and meaningfully contribute to our growth.”
