People Moves

The five senior appointments, based in New York, are as follows:

Aaron Dannenberg joined Nomura as a Managing Director and Head of Private Debt Solutions within Client Financing & Solutions. He has more than 23 years of investment banking and principal investing experience, with a focus on middle market private debt and leveraged finance. Before joining Nomura, Aaron was Head of Debt Originations at Czech Asset Management. He was previously a Managing Director in Capital Markets at Houlihan Lokey and worked in Citi’s Leveraged Finance Group.

Meir Lewis joined Nomura as a Managing Director and Head of the Financial Institutions Group, Americas. He has 20 years of investment banking experience with a focus on the insurance sector. Prior to joining Nomura, Meir was the Head of Insurance Investment Banking at Deutsche Bank and previously held roles at Morgan Stanley and Citi.



Vince Lambert joined Nomura as a Managing Director in the Healthcare Group. He has more than 25 years of investment banking experience with a focus on healthcare services. Prior to joining Nomura, Vince was a Partner at MTS Health Partners, and previously worked for Bank of America, CS First Boston, and Dean Witter Reynolds.

Simon Paciura joined Nomura as an Executive Director in the Financial Institutions Group. He has more than 12 years of investment banking experience with a focus on the insurance industry. Prior to joining Nomura, Simon worked for Deutsche Bank and J.P. Morgan.

Gordon Mackay joined Nomura as an Executive Director in the Industrials Group. He has more than 13 years of investment banking experience with a focus on industrial technology and services companies. Gordon previously held roles at Citi’s Global Industrials Group, UBS and J.P. Morgan.

“We are excited to welcome these talented individuals to our Americas platform,” said Mike Rintoul, Head of Americas Investment Banking. “Nomura remains committed to strengthening our investment banking presence in the Americas while also expanding our product set to provide holistic solutions for our clients. Each of these individuals has the experience and expertise to deliver significant value to our clients and meaningfully contribute to our growth.”