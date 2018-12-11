|http://www.next-finance.net/en
People Moves
Nomura announced that it has hired Florian Bita as the Head of CLO Origination and Syndication for the Americas. Mr. Bita will be based in New York.
Mr. Bita joins from RBC Capital Markets, where he was most recently Head of CLO Trading. In addition to his trading responsibilities, he was integral in the development and execution of RBCs origination pipeline.
Gordon Sweely, Head of Securitized Products Americas, said: “I am pleased to announce Florian’s decision to join the Nomura team. Florian has more than 15 years of experience in the CLO market. He will build upon the foundation that has been put in place over the past several years to grow our primary CLO business, improve our relevance to clients, and develop a consistent pipeline of new issues and refinancing transactions.”
Next Finance , December 5
