People Moves

Nomura Europe Holdings plc. (NEHS), part of Asia’s global investment bank Nomura, has appointed Aisling Doyle as Chief Risk Officer, based in London.

Ms. Doyle will report to Sotaro Kato, Group Chief Risk Officer, and Jonathan Lewis, Group Chief Administration Officer, and NEHS Chief Executive Officer. She will also sit on the NEHS Executive Committee.

In her new role, Ms. Doyle will be responsible for NEHS Risk Management and will work closely with Global Risk Management on maintaining a strong risk management framework and a risk culture, which is embedded in the decision-making process. She will also continue to ensure that we meet our regulatory risk management requirements whilst maintaining good relationships with our regulators.

Ms. Doyle brings more than 20 years’ industry experience to the role, principally at Deutsche Bank where she held a number of senior roles including Head of Strategic Risk Analysis and Risk Reporting, Global Head of Derivative Counterparty Risk and most recently Global Head of Credit Risk Portfolio Management and Stress Testing.

Welcoming her to the role, Sotaro Kato, Group Chief Risk Officer, said: “Aisling’s extensive experience will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our Risk Management Framework and drive strategic development to our Risk Management approach. We are delighted to have her on board.”