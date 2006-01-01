People Moves

Stefano Giudici, Head of Investment Banking Italy, commented: “Having had the privilege to work with Marco over the years, we strongly believe that his clear strategic vision and proven multi sectorial experience will benefit our clients in Italy.”

Charles Pitts-Tucker, International Head of Investment Banking, said: “We are excited to work with an experienced professional of Marco’s caliber. His impressive leadership track record will further support our growing Investment Banking business in Italy and across Europe.”

Takeshi Imatoki, Country Manager for Italy, added: “Marco’s appointment will further boost our capabilities in accessing and servicing key corporate and financial clients across Italy, where we have operated for over 30 years.”

Mr. Patuano spent more than 26 years at Telecom Italia where he covered several leadership roles in Italy and Latin America including serving as Group CEO from 2011 to 2016. He was most recently CEO of Edizione, the European active investor which controls Atlantia and Autogrill and is the largest shareholder in Cellnex.