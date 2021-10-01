People Moves

Sophie Del Campo will be responsible for expanding Natixis IM’s footprint in the Southern Europe & LATAM region. In her role, she will oversee Iberia, Italy, LATAM and US Offshore. She is based in Madrid and reports to Joseph Pinto, Head of Distribution for Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Asia Pacific, at Natixis IM.

« Sophie’s appointment contributes to reinforce our regional capabilities and reflects our commitment to keep closer to our clients and better meet their specific needs », commented Joseph Pinto, Head of Distribution for Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Asia Pacific, at Natixis IM. « Since she joined Natixis IM in 2011, Sophie has achieved significant milestones. She successfully led our development in Spain, she drove our expansion in Andes, Southcone, US Offshore, and more recently in Brazil. I am confident that Sophie’s strong leadership and experience in business development across countries and client segments, will help her to succeed in her new role and to achieve our ambitions in the Southern Europe & LATAM region ».

« I am pleased to take on more responsabilities and I am looking forward to pursue our goals, together with my team », commented Sophie Del Campo, Head of Distribution for Southern Europe & LATAM, at Natixis IM. « Our purpose in Southern Europe & LATAM is to deliver high quality services to our clients and offer them the investments that suit their long-term requirements. We’ll accomplish that, by following a selective and diversified development strategy, leveraging on the high-value solutions from our affiliated investment managers. We’re committed to further expand into the Retail & Wholesale market through strategic distribution partnerships, and to increase our portfolio of large accounts ».

Sophie has 20 year experience in the asset management and financial industry. She started her carreer at Deloitte Consulting Group and then worked at ING Direct to develop a mutual funds broker-on-line in Spain. In 2001 she joined Amundi in Spain where she led the wholesale distribution until 2006, and she became Head of Distribution for the Iberian market. From 2008 to 2011, she was Head of Spain and Portugal at Pioneer Investments. Sophie was most recently Head of Iberia, US Offshore and LATAM at Natixis Investment Managers. She holds an Master in Finance from IEP Paris, and a Master Degree in Economy from the University of Sorbonne Paris.