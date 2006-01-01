€100 Million raised – market capitalisation of €458 million

Euronext congratulates NACON, a major player in the design and distribution of video games and gaming accessories, on its listing in Compartment B of Euronext’s regulated market in Paris (ticker code: NACON).

NACON is a company of the BIGBEN group created in 2019 in order to optimize its know-how in strong synergy on the video game market. By bringing together its 8 development studios, the publishing of AA1 video games, the design and distribution of premium gaming peripherals, NACON concentrates 20 years of expertise at the service of players. This new unified pole strengthens NACON’s position on the market and enables it to innovate by creating new unique competitive advantages.

NACON was listed through the admission to trading of the 83 279 807 shares making up its equity and of 18 181 819 new shares issued under a Global Offering2, after full exercise of the extension option and before the eventual over-allotment option.

The admission and issue price of NACON shares was set at €5.50 per share. Market capitalisation was €458 million on the day of listing. The offering raised €100 million altogether.

The Offering was a resounding success with international institutional investors. The Global Placement was oversubscribed 4.0 times at the Offer price.

During the IPO ceremony, Alain Falc, Chairman and CEO of NACON said: "We are delighted with the success of the NACON IPO and warmly thank all of the individual shareholders and institutional investors who supported the Offer. With this major fundraising, we intend to support the success of our integrated developer-publisher model, and accelerate the internationalization of our Group to become a leading player in the AA1 video game industry and provide players with a vast range of high-end accessories under a strong Nacon® brand. "