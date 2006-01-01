People Moves

Based in Zurich, Laurence will focus on creating the firm’s first structured credit strategies in this newly-created role.

Laurence joins from GAM Investments, where she was Senior Portfolio Manager, Structured Finance and Corporate Credit for 11 years. Prior to that, she held various roles at Clariden Leu Bank, Man Group, Merrill Lynch Capital Markets and Credit Suisse.

“I am delighted to be joining Muzinich as the firm expands its suite of credit-related products,” said Laurence. “Asset backed securities can help investors diversify their portfolios because they tend to be less correlated to traditional corporate bonds and loans and have different risk characteristics.”

“Laurence brings two decades of investment experience in US and European structured credit markets and is a valuable addition to the firm,” added Tatjana Greil-Castro, Portfolio Manager. “Incorporating asset backed securities into our product suite is an excellent complement to our existing capabilities as we continue to seek new and innovative ways to meet clients’ investment objectives.”