Cintra will maintain a 15% stake in the project and will alongside Meridiam participate in the asset management of Ausol. These concessions manage 105km of motorway, located in Andalusia, one of the country’s most dynamic economic regions, interconnecting Malaga to Guadiaro.

The concessions agreements include the construction, operation and maintenance of the road, with a remaining life of 27 years and 35 years for Ausol I and II respectively.

This acquisition reinforces Meridiam leading position in the field of road infrastructure with a portfolio of 2,000km worldwide.

Autopista del Sol represents the best option of transportation throughout the Costa del Sol from Malaga to Marbella and Guardiaro in the south. It offers a fast (25-40% time saving), reliable route with great advantage over other alternatives.

It provides tangible and clear positive impact including ensuring cities such as Fuengirola and Marbella are bypassed (at no cost for drivers), reduction of congestion and transit flows while improving air quality and safety.

These roads have taken benefit of new technologies to increase sustainability e.g. the substitution of lighting technology from sodium to LED lamps and electric vehicle charging in the future.

Meridiam and Cintra, which both have a unique experience in toll roads – are currently managing together another road in Spain (A66) and 5 roads worldwide (one in the UK and four in the United States).