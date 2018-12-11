People Moves

NWCA focuses on market dislocations, special situations and bespoke investments across developed and emerging markets. The pair will enhance NWCA’s capabilities as it continues to develop its traditional approach to merchant banking.

Tsirigotis joins from BlackRock, where he held positions in its Financial Markets Advisory and Corporate Strategy divisions. His previous experience includes roles at Merrill Lynch, Mediobanca and Nomura.

Evans qualified as a barrister and then held senior roles at HSBC and JP Morgan in Hong Kong, Citibank in Zurich and Goldman Sachs, during which time he advised many of the leading Asian and Middle Eastern families and corporations.

NWCA, which was founded by Adam Sadiq and Zeiad Idris, specialises in complex investment and advisory opportunities that are often overlooked by the “bulge bracket” banks. NWCA also takes long-term stakes in businesses with high-growth potential where it can add value by providing strategic advice and access to key markets across the globe.

Adam Sadiq, Co-founder and Managing Partner, said: "Our vision is to reinvent merchant banking for the modern world by opening new frontiers, aligning interests and creating value for all stakeholders, just like the Rothschilds, Jardines and Flemings of old. To achieve this, we need to have a highly experienced team in place and Alexander and Simon both certainly meet that criteria.”

Zeiad Idris, Co-founder and Managing Partner, added: “Our edge is that we have exceptional relationships with principals and business owners across sectors and geographies where access for more traditional financial institutions can be difficult. Alexander and Simon will help us maximise this competitive advantage, ensuring we continue to deliver innovative thinking and solutions for our partners.”

Tsirigotis and Evans join a group whose partners and advisors include Arno Kitts, former Managing Director of the institutional investment business at BlackRock and Tim Morgan-Wynne, former Director of Natural Resources at HSBC, as well as number of leading merchant families.