People Moves

She was previously CEO of Axeltis, which was Natixis Investment Managers’ open-architecture European funds distribution platform and investment advice activity between 2008 and November 2018, when the company was sold.

Marie-Laure Faller started her career as a barrister (Jeantet & Associés, Deloitte Touche Juridique et Fiscal) and was then appointed Head of the Product Legal Department at SGAM in 1998, before becoming General Counsel at Natixis AM in 2002. She holds two Masters degrees in law, one in private law and one in international private law, as well as the French bar qualification (Certificat d’Aptitude à la Profession d’Avocats, or CAPA).

Marie-Laure Faller will be tasked with continuing the company’s development with external clients. She will bring to Natixis Asset Management Finance her strong experience in setting up operating solutions on a broad scale for several clients, as well as her extensive insight into regulatory matters.

Marie-Laure Faller will report to Matthieu Duncan, Chief Executive Officer of Ostrum Asset Management and Chairman of Natixis Asset Management Finance’s Board of Directors.