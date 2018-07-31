People Moves

Loomis, Sayles & Company, an affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers, announced that Kenneth Buntrock, portfolio manager and co-team leader of the global fixed income team, will retire in March 2019 after 21 years with the company. In preparation for Ken’s retirement, longstanding portfolio managers Lynda Schweitzer and Scott Service will assume leadership roles effective immediately, joining David Rolley as co-team leaders. The team oversees approximately $29.6 [1] billion in institutional and retail assets for global clients.

“We are grateful to Ken for more than 20 years of service and leadership at Loomis Sayles,” said Kevin Charleston, chief executive officer. “His dedication is reflected within the success and growth of the Loomis Sayles global bond capabilities over the past two decades, and we wish him the best in retirement.”

Until his retirement date, Ken will continue in his leadership and portfolio management roles to ensure a seamless transition and provide continuity for clients.

This transition is part of a comprehensive succession plan that was initiated in 2007, when Lynda was named portfolio manager following her six-year tenure as a global portfolio specialist and trader for the team. Similarly, Scott joined the team in 2004, became portfolio manager on a variety of global credit strategies in 2011 and was named portfolio manager on all remaining global bond products in 2014.

“We believe this is the ideal time to elevate Lynda and Scott in recognition of their tenure, experience and track records as portfolio managers,” said Jae Park, chief investment officer. “Lynda and Scott have been vital members of the global fixed income team working in close partnership with Ken and David for over 15 years, and their leadership will be integral to the success of our global bond capabilities moving forward.”

David Rolley will continue his portfolio management responsibilities with Lynda and Scott for the global fixed income portfolios, as well as the emerging market fixed income team portfolios. There will be no changes to the team’s style or investment philosophy. David, Lynda and Scott will continue to report to Jae Park, chief investment officer.

*****************

DAVID W. ROLLEY, CFA

David Rolley is a vice president, portfolio manager and co-team leader of the global fixed income team and emerging market debt group at Loomis, Sayles & Company. With 38 years of investment industry experience, David co-manages a suite of global bond, global credit and global allocation products. Prior to joining Loomis Sayles in 1994, he was a principal and director of international capital market research at DRI/McGraw-Hill. His responsibilities included international interest rate and currency forecasting, and risk management consulting. David was also corporate vice president and senior US economist for the institutional equity group at Drexel Burnham Lambert, and chief financial economist at Chase Econometrics. David earned a BA from Occidental College and studied post-graduate economics at the University of Pennsylvania. He is a past president of the Boston Association of Business Economists.

LYNDA SCHWEITZER, CFA

Lynda Schweitzer is a vice president portfolio manager and co-team leader of the global fixed income team at Loomis, Sayles & Company. With 32 years of investment industry experience, she co-manages a suite of global bond and global credit products. Lynda is also a member of the macro strategies, developed markets sovereign and global credit sector teams. Prior to joining Loomis Sayles in 2001 as a global portfolio specialist and trader, she worked at Putnam Investments as a global bond trader for both developed and emerging markets. In her tenure at Putnam, Lynda was also a global fixed income trading assistant and custody operations supervisor. Previously, she worked for State Street Bank and Trust Co. as a fund accountant, responsible for custody and pricing of global fixed income funds. Lynda earned a BA from the University of Rochester and an MBA from Boston University.

SCOTT M. SERVICE, CFA

Scott Service is a vice president, portfolio manager and co-team leader of the global fixed income team at of Loomis, Sayles & Company. He co-manages a suite of global bond and global credit products. Scott joined Loomis Sayles in 1995 and was promoted to credit analyst in 1999. Between 2001 and 2003, he worked in Paris for Loomis Sayles’ parent company, Natixis Investment Managers, covering European credits across various industries and honing his international credit analysis skills. Scott returned to the Loomis Sayles fixed income team in 2003 and became leader of the global credit sector team. In 2004, he joined the global fixed income team. Previously Scott he held financial accounting positions at both State Street Bank and PNC Bank. He earned a BS from Babson College and an MBA from Bentley College.