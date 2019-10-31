People Moves

Nahid Iqbal joins Jupiter from Mediobanca where he worked most recently in equity sales, covering a diversified group of European institutions and hedge funds. At Jupiter, Nahid will work alongside fund manager Mike Buhl-Nielsen and fellow analyst Tommy Kristoffersen to generate ideas primarily for the £94 million Jupiter Europa fund, but will also work collaboratively with Jupiter’s broader alternatives team as the firm continues to build on its capabilities in this space. [1]

Antoine Hucher joins from Exane BNP Paribas where he was a sell side equity research analyst, leading the analysis of large and small cap European software and IT services companies. With over six years’ experience researching technology companies, Antoine will draw on his in-depth knowledge of the sector to support the full range of Jupiter’s equity funds, providing valuable analysis into global technology firms.

In his new ôle, Antoine will contribute widely across Jupiter’s Global and regional equity product range. In addition, Antoine will have a particular focus on idea generation for the Jupiter Financial Opportunities Fund, the Jupiter International Financials Fund (Unit Trust) and the Jupiter Financial Innovation Fund (SICAV), working with fund manager Guy de Blonay and product specialist Jenna Zegleman. As a technology specialist, Antoine will help deliver alpha across these portfolios, which have increasingly focused on companies benefiting from, or enabling, the rapid digitalisation of the financial services sector.

Katharine Dryer, Deputy CIO, commented: “At Jupiter we are always on the lookout for opportunities to strengthen our team of analysts, investing at all levels to bring in new skills and sector expertise to complement the talent we already have in house. Today’s new hires will add breadth and depth to our research capabilities in these crucial areas, both of which continue to prove increasingly important as client needs evolve. We’re very pleased to welcome both Nahid and Antoine to Jupiter.”